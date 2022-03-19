BGT's Amanda Holden gives fans an insight into refugees camps at Ukraine border

Amanda Holden, who is known for being a judge at Britain Got Talent, travelled to Ukraine border to interview refugees who have been affected by the Russian invasion.

According to The Star, the renowned TV personality appeared impressed with the unity among the community members.

"I am literally watching people trickling in from over the border,” she said.

"It’s extraordinary to witness how quickly people have got together. There’s a whole village here,” she detailed.

‘It’s amazing where it’s all come from. People are serving teas and coffees and hot food."

Sharing insight into the refugee camp, Holden said, "Every single thing has been thought up. There are even dog leads and dog bowls and toys for kids. There is nothing that hasn’t been thought of."

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old radio presenter shared a picture of charity members to call out the British Government.

"This little charity trying to make a big difference despite the ridiculous bureaucracy of our government,” she said.