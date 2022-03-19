BTS’ ARMY spot Jimin’s doppelganger child artist from China

BTS’ fans, globally known as BTS ARMY have taken the internet by storm after their recent discovery of a doppelganger of the group's member Jimin.

The band’s millions of fans are stunned to see Park Ji-min’s lookalike, a child artist from China, named Han Hao Lin.

Taking to Twitter, ARMY reacted to the Dynamite singer’s uncanny resemblance with Han Hao Lin, with many quipping that the two are long-lost brothers.

A fan wrote on Twitter, "Jimin really has a doppelganger and he's adorable." Another commented, "How can two people have this much similarity!"

“I was thinking that also that he looks like Jimin. I watched him acting in some Chinese dramas, young talented actor as well," said a Twitter user.

Han Hao Lin has worked in multiple films like My Country, My Parents, My People, My Homeland, 1921 as well as other TV projects in China.

Meanwhile, Jimin and other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook are all set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

The band has received a nod under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.