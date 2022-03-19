Benedict Cumberbatch reveals what’s in store for fans in Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch disclosed intriguing details about his character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The Courier actor talked about his titular role as he mentioned that the superhero will be on a journey of self discovery in the second instalment of the movie.
The 45-year-old spilled the beans in an interview with the Empire that "there’s a lot of reckoning.”
“And a lot of self-discovery,” Benedict continued. “Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become.”
The actor talked about the film showcasing some wild ideas, adding, “There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”
The much awaited sequel is set to be released on May 6, 2022.
