Swara Bhaskar makes shocking revelations about her first acting audition

Swara Bhasker opened up on her first audition experience where a casting director mocked the actress over her dress choice.

The Bollywood star, in a recent interview with Mid-day, disclosed that she was a simpleton, more like a “jhalla” (carefree) person when she first landed to city of dreams.

The world of Glitz and glamour was a distant dream for Raanjhanaa actress at that time.

“I was a basic girl with a happy-go-lucky attitude. I got my first facial, manicure and pedicure after coming to Mumbai.”

Unaware of the B Town modus operandi, the Nil Battay Sannata actress wore her Delhi haat kurta for the debut audition

“I was thinking, I am looking my best,” the 33-year-old told media outlet while speaking about the initial days of her struggle.

To her dismay, the casting director mistook her for an assistant director in place of an actress.

After clearing the doubt, she asked the Veere Di Wedding actress, “Why are you wearing a bedcover?”

This statement remained with Bhaskar for quite some time. It kept her going and helped her change to the person she is now.

“I learn the tricks and trades of this tinsel town,” she added.

Adding more, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress shared about her first house hunt in Mumbai.

"I lived in an office for almost a month or two in my initial days," she informed.

Swara Bhasker, who made a mark in the industry with her versatile acting, speaks on issues blatantly that most of the actors avoid due to controversy.