Kanye West is acting ‘dangerous’ amid feud with Kim Kardashian: says DL Hughley

American actor D.L. Hughley opened up on Kanye West’s way of handling on-going divorce and custody battle with Kim Kardashian.
During his radio show, the 59-year-old actor clapped back the Donda 2 rapper’s recent criticism on Hughley and his career.
“This is the thing I find ironic: he's arguing with me about a woman neither one of us has,” he started firing back at West.
“I don't know if my family, as you say, doesn't love me, I've asked that question before, too, but I do know that I can go home without somebody calling the police,” he added.
Commenting on the hip-hop artist’s conduct towards SKIMS founder, Hughley said, “You are acting in a way that I have said, and will say over again, is dangerous."
“Every day it is teaching a young boy and young girls that this is appropriate. Every day we hear a story about some dude that picked up a gun and shot some girl, or hurt some girl or did something 'cause they think it's appropriate. It is not!” he said.
"It is inappropriate and it is dangerous and it is scary,” Hughley added while claiming that the Flashing Lights rapper gave his address to some ‘people’ after which he's been receiving ‘threats.’
