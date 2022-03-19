Shawn Mendes talks 'moment' his time with Camila Cabello was over

Shawn Mendes spills 'moment' his time with Camila Cabello was over

Shawn Mendes is talking about his feelings over breakup from Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old singer confessed that he is not bothered by the rumours about what actually went down with his romance with the Havana songstress.

"I honestly don't care," he told Billboard.

"I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” he said explaining

He added that his spiritual side is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.”

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November 2021 via a joint Instagram note.

"Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

Later in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Camila talked about ex-boyfriend and song Bam Bam that she allegedly wrote for him.

“You just never know what’s around the corner. I wanted to make a song that had English words but gives me that same feeling that these Latin songs give us. For me, I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” she said, adding: “And I feel like it was that way for both of us."