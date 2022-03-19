Kylie Jenner already married to Travis Scott? fans spot big hint!

Kylie Jenner might just be a married woman!

The 24-year-old makeup mogul boarded on her private jet to spend some time with her kids on Thursday. Like an avid social media user that she is, Kylie did not shy away from documenting her short trip on Instagram Stories.

In one such snap, fans spotted the billionaire flaunting her French-manicured hand clutching a green Hermès Kelly bag. What was unmissable, were two diamond rings that the diva donned on her wedding finger.

Kylie, who welcomed son Wolf with Travis this year, has been dating the rapper on and off since 2017. The couple also shares four-year-old daughter Stormi.

In 2018, Kylie sent her fans in a tizzy when she flashed a special ring with Travis' initials on the same finger.

In November 2021, a source told E! News, “They are not engaged.”The couple however is closer than ever.