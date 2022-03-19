Kareena Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her sunny morning from Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan is setting major vacations goals as the diva is currenlty holidaying with her kids - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in Maldives.

Being an avid social user, the 3 idiots actress is not missing any chance to keep her fans updated with latest pictures from her vacations.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, the Ki & Ka actress, who has been sharing pictures and videos from the beach destination, wished fans a sunny ‘good morning.’

Bebo posted a sun-kissed selfie on the gram and leaving fans gushing on her. In the picture, the Jab We Met actress is seen donning a pink tank top and cool pair of sunnies. In the caption, she added, 'good morning' sticker with the photo.

Earlier, the Good Newwz actor shared an adorable snap of Taimur in which the little one is seen enjoying water sports. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, “My little Dare Devil (red heart icon)”

On Holi, the starlet posted a heart-warming picture with baby Jeh. In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen sitting on a beach, building a sandcastle together. She captioned the post as “On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!”

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled project. She is also gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.