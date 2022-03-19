Sandra Bullock reveals why she signed ‘The Lost City’ with Channing Tatum

File Footage

Sandra Bullock spilled the beans that she signed the movie The Lost City with Channing Tatum so that their daughters could spend time together.

The Unforgivable star revealed her daughter; Laila Bullock had a fight with Tatum’s daughter, Everly Tatum, and she was called for a meeting along with the Dog actor.

In a conversation with The New York Times, the 41-year-old actor admitted he had ‘blocked all details out’ of his meet up with the teachers of his little one.

“There's some PTSD attached to it,” the Academy Award winner then stated.

The 57-year-old actor continued, “We met through drama, in the principal's office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage.”

Bullock then added she wanted their daughters to get along well which is why they signed the film.

“That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives,” Bullock said.

However, the actor later realised that she met Tatum at her birthday party back when he was not a known star.



