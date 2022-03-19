Jack Whitehall revealed an ‘inappropriate’ secret about Kate Middleton

British actor, comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall, who is known for his cheeky sense of humour, made ‘inappropriate’ flirtatious comment about Kate Middleton, leaving Prince William fuming.



Jack had revealed an "inappropriate" secret about the Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014.

Kate Middleton and the star of Fresh Meat and Bad Education, Jack Whitehall attended private boarding school Marlborough College, but the Duchess was a few years older than the comedian.

According to a report, Jack said that Kate Middleton was his “first ever crush” as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the royal box for the Royal Variety Performance in 2014.

He said: “I don’t know whether it’s appropriate given the circumstances, but you were probably my first ever crush.

“Okay, definitely inappropriate. Your Highness is giving me a very sharp look.”

Later in an interview with Jonathan Ross, Jack recalled: "William came over and he was very funny, he was very nice but very passive aggressive [and said] 'Oh, so you were flirting with my missus? Oh no that was very funny!'"