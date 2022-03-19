'Vikings' actor who played Bjorn to release first music album

Alexander Ludwig rose to global fame for his role in hit TV series "Vikings".

The Canadian actor who played the role of Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings" has launched his music career with hid debut album.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor said he is finally gearing up to release the album.

Sharing a picture on the Facebook-owned app, Ludwig wrote, "Started as Just some Canadian kid with a guitar who loved writing songs. Took non stops to nashville, banged on some doors, and a few years later we are finally Gearin’ up to release the album. crazy how the world works and I’m counting my blessings every day."



