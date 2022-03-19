Students learn from Princess Eugenie about modern slavery

Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville are the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative that brings "change-makers" together to raise awareness for modern slavery.

The duo on Friday visited a school on Friday and spoke to the students about their mission to end modern slavery.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Heath Mount School said, "A huge thank you to The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville as well as Caroline Haughey QC who all spoke to our pupils about their mission to end modern slavery."



The statement said, it was "A truly eye-opening morning, we learnt so much."

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew who was recently stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault alleations,

