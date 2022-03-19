Students learn from Princess Eugenie about modern slavery

Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville are the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative that brings "change-makers" together to raise awareness for modern slavery.
The duo on Friday visited a school on Friday and spoke to the students about their mission to end modern slavery.
In a statement issued on Twitter, Heath Mount School said, "A huge thank you to The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville as well as Caroline Haughey QC who all spoke to our pupils about their mission to end modern slavery."
The statement said, it was "A truly eye-opening morning, we learnt so much."
Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew who was recently stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault alleations,
Adele's seemingly dropped a major hint about settling in the US with Rich Paul
Aryan Khan sported Shah Rukh Khan inspired look at Apoorva Mehta’s bash in Mumbai
Prince Harry on Friday recognised the loss of an Invictus Games member in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Kim Kardashian recently went Instagram official with Pete Davidson romance
Duchess Camilla on Thursday replaced Meghan Markle as the patrol of the National Theatre
Thomas Markle Sr has challenged Prince Harry to see him in a ‘courtroom face-to-face’