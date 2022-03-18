Queen’s attendance at Philip’s memorial ‘in the balance’ as others confirm

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth may not attend her late husband Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service after all, with royal experts claiming that the possibility is ‘in the balance’ even as other European royals confirm their presence.

According to The Daily Mail, royal commentator Russell Myers weighed in on the possibility of the Queen attending the service saying: “'You have to be realistic. She is just weeks away from 96, she has accepted her own limitations.”

Talking to The Royal Beat, Myers went on to add: “She's having issues moving around, and is described by people at the Palace as having good days and less good days… I don't think we'll ever see her step back, but we probably will see her less and less.”

“Will she make Prince Philip's memorial service in a few days? That's in the balance,” he concluded.

In the same vein, the Royal Correspondent for the UK Press Association, Alan Jones, said: “… She's got mobility issues. The word we've been guided to use is the Queen's comfort is the priority.”

Meanwhile, the memorial service is expected to draw in quite the royal crowd; Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Beatrix, King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Queen Margrethe of Denmark are all expected to attend the service.