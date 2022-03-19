Bella Hadid is NOT the first actress to go under a knife

File Footage

Last week, Bella Hadid confessed to go for cosmetic surgery at a tender age of 14.



Hadid, in an interview with Vogue US, shared her regret of doing a nose job. This procedure caused her to go through mental agony for a while.

Following supermodel’s revelation, social media users were critical towards her parents and wrote snide comments.

According to the article in Metro, Hadid is not the first one to open up about the plastic surgery.

Other Hollywood actress from Courteney Cox to Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Nicole Kidman also went under the knife.

Cox opened up about getting fillers and Botox that made her look ‘strange’.

Kylie Jenner

While talking to New Beauty in 2017, the Friends actress disclosed that she did not like herself and hence, decided to dissolve all her fillers so that she could have a natural look, the way she is.



Where Cox was not happy with the plastic surgery and she never wanted to do it again, Jenner, on the other hand, is not against doing it one more time.



Nicole Kidman

Jenner admitted having lip filler. She had never been against plastic surgery, rather, she went on saying: “If, down the line, I get to a point where I am really uncomfortable with something on my body, I am not against changing it.”

Not only Cox but Kidman too disapproved of the cosmetic surgery. Speaking to La Repulica, the Lion actress revealed that she did try Botox but she got out of it.”