Adele scraps 'big plans' of building mega-mansion in London

Adele seemingly dropped a major hint around her plans to live with beau Rich Paul in the US as she's changed her decision to build a mega-mansion in London.

The Brits queen was planning to join her two homes into one however the time of application for the building is running out.

According to The Sun, “Adele’s big plans to knock through her two houses into one have gone totally off the boil.”

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “She was been granted the permission for the work back in May 2019 and it all had to be completed three years on from that date.”

“Last year there was a noise notice put up ¬outside the properties warning of the works about to begin — but absolutely nothing has happened. The two houses have not been touched and no work has gone on,” the insider shared.

“Adele’s neighbours were obviously glad that they haven’t had to put up with that kind of major overhaul but it has left some a bit confused as to what she plans next,” the publication added.