Kim Kardashian wants to outdo Kourtney with Pete Davidson romance: fans troll

Kim Kardashian is being tolled for making her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official just ahead of The Kardashians' release as fans accused her of trying to steal the spotlight from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

As the release of much-awaited Hulu series is approaching, internet is buzzing with all sorts of fan theories around the reality show.

As reported by The Sun, netizens took to Reddit to troll the SKIMS founder about her alleged hidden motives.

“I’m almost wondering if Kim is purposely dating Pete knowing all the issues he has and that he’s had with his past relationships,” one user posted.

"She knows by being in a relationship with him that he will bring in a ton of drama and dysfunction thus ratings for their show? I can’t put anything past the Kardashians?,” they expressed. “If so, this is so disgustingly manipulative.”



"I think Kim wants to outdo Kourtney [Kardashian]," another user wrote. “She saw how much positive attention Kourt got and wants to have that as well. Where is the Kimberley with her high standards? I just don’t buy it."

“She’s literally trying to replicate the kourtney/travis, megan/mgk style relationship," another posted.