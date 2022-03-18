Prince Harry ‘lives like hermit in 26-room house’, claims father-in-law

File Footage





It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t catch a break from Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr’s incessant attacks.

In his latest verbal assault, Thomas called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out for living like ‘hermits’ despite having a huge house at their disposal.

“Harry and Meghan are living like hermits in a 26-room house,” said Thomas on GB News.

The 77-year-old went on to claim that Harry and Meghan have no friends and that they only interact with one another.

“They never have parties they never have guests; I think the only guests they have are their million-dollar lawyers. Otherwise, it's Harry walking his dogs or riding his bicycle. I don't understand what they're doing,” he said.

Thomas continued: “They live alone in a 26-room house they don't go anywhere and they don't do anything. I don't know what Harry does besides walking his dogs and riding his bike.”

The comments come days after he attacked the duo in a YouTube video shared on his new channel, in which he referred to Harry as Meghan’s ‘ginger husband’.