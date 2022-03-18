Sharon Osbourne returns to TV, joins Piers Morgan on TalkTV

Sharon Osbourne, popular British-American TV personality, will be joining Piers Morgan on TalkTV, U.K's soon-to-be-launched TV channnel.

On Thursday, the TV personality, 69, shared a video clip on her Instagram, in which Morgan can be seen explaining that what he “really looking for in my co-workers at TalkTV”

“Somebody who is, well, a bit like me. Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news.”

Osbourne then appears next to him, saying: “Um, where do I sign Piers?” sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “I sent my resume…. @thetalkuk @piersmorgan”

An official statement from Osbourne also reads, “I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

Osbourne exited CBS’s The Talk two weeks after her clash with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.