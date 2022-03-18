Rihanna plans ‘birthing suite’ in Barbados for baby’s arrival

Rihanna's going to give birth to her first baby with A$AP Rocky in Barbados in RiRi's style as the Diamond singer has reportedly planned a 'full birthing suite'.

According to OK!, the Fenty Beauty mogul is planning to “have a full birthing suite, including a water tub, installed at her mansion.”

“All the important women in her life will be there, and while they wait for the baby to be born, they’ll all get spa treatments like massages, manis and pedis,” the outlet quoted its source.

The 33-year-old rapper and father-to-be is expected to hold court out by the pool as per RiRi’s wish.

“They’ll have music and dancing and drinks flowing. She wants her delivery to be an all-out celebration,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Umbrella singer has kept her focus more on being mother than a bride. “Rihanna is more interested in her birthing plan than organizing her nuptials,” the source spilled.

"As far as she’s concerned, the day she becomes a mother is even more important than her wedding day!” it added.