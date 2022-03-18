Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif melt hearts with 'adorable chemistry': Watch

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif attended Dharma CEO’s grand birthday bash on Thursday night

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish entry at Dharma’s CEO Apoorva Metha’s 50th birthday bash on Thursday night.



This is first time that the husband and wife attended an official BTown event together.



The Masaan actor entered the event holding the hand of his ladylove. The two also shared a light moment with each other.

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi actress slayed her look in a blue dress while pairing it with shimmery heels and minimal accessory took her glam quotient up a notch.

Kaushal also looked debonair in a black fitted suit with floral print on one side of the blazer.

Fans were enthralled to see the ‘endearing chemistry’ between the couple, with a video of them taking the internet by storm.



For the unversed, the event was organised by Karan Johar where other celebrities – Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to name a few – showed up as well.



On the work front, Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

Whereas, Kaushal has just finished shooting Laxman Utekar’s movie with Sara Ali Khan as a female lead.