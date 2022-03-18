Kareena Kapoor is having fun with her kids and sister in Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making every minute count as she is enjoying her trip to Maldives with her kids, sister Karishma Kapoor and friend Natasha Poonawala.

The Veere Di Wedding actor is slaying in her swim wear in a series of pictures dropped by Natasha on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course).”

“Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! Kareena Kapoor Khan,” she added pointing towards the sunburn face of the style icon.

In the pictures, the 41-year-old actor is posing with the Mentalhood star and her friend.

Kareena donned a yellow swimsuit which she complimented with some hand bracelets and rings whereas Karishma is wearing a red and black dress with black shades.

Earlier, the Bollywood Diva had posted an adorable picture on of her son Taimur on a scooter with a life jacket on.

The actor captioned it, “My little Dare Devil.”



