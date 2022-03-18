EXO’s Sehun reveals he underwent surgery: ‘I am still recovering’

The South Korean pop band, EXO’s member Sehun revealed that he’s underwent a surgery but remained mum about the details.

Taking to Bubble app, the 27-year-old K-pop idol updated fans on his health conditions.

“Have you been well? I had a surgery on a part that hasn’t been well in a while and can’t do anything since I am still recovering,” his post read.

Asking fans to take care of their health, Sehun added, “That’s why I have been telling you to always stay healthy, take vitamins, and eat only healthy meals, that’s good for your body.”

The Oh Me singer told his followers that the surgery was a ‘minor’ procedure and he hopes to recover well after rest for a while.

“I have been thinking about taking care of my health these days, is it because I am getting older?” he joked.

The Now, We Are Breaking Up actor has a quite a lot on his plate with multiple K-drama and film shoots lined-up in his schedule. There were also a few reports of Sehun complaining about back pain.