Andrew Garfield shares hilarious BTS antic from Spider-Man meme shot

Andrew Garfield is spilling the beans on BTS conversations Spider-Man: No Way Home meme shot.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, the Tik Tik... Boom star revealed that he along with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland oculd not stop laughing as they posed for the picture.

The meme was shared official @SpiderManMovie Twitter in February, to promote the digital release on March 15.

"Me and Tobey landed on set, they put us in the costumes, and they said, 'We're gonna do the meme really quickly'" Garfield revealed.

"That was before we had shot anything. It was literally like, saying hello to Tom, and we're all in our (suits)," he added.

Kimmel said, "The first time you said hello to Tom you were dressed as Spider-Man?' which Garfield responded, 'Yeah, ish, kind of, yeah."

"We were all kind of thrown onto a set and told to point at each other. I think we got one good shot and that's that, cause the rest of the time we were just laughing trying not to stare at each other's crotches, just comparing bulges," Garfield said.

The Spide-Man meme is recreation of a 1968 episode of the Marvel animated series, titled Double Identity.