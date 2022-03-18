Kelly Clarkson continues Snoop Dogg collab post assault accusations

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson is clearly not letting the serious assault accusations on Snoop Dogg affect the work as she recently promoted the duo’s new show American Song Contests.



The American Idol star unveiled poster of the realty show on her Instagram on March 17 which featured Clarkson and the star rapper.

“5 more days, y’all!" the 39-year-old reality TV icon wrote and she also tagged the California Gurls hit-maker.

Earlier in February, the 50-year-old hip-hop artist was accused of assault by a woman who used the pseudonym Jane Doe.

Doe claimed that the rapper and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan abused her in 2013.

However, the Death Row Records owner has publically denied the accusations as he called the woman a ‘gold digger’ who’s trying to receive monetary compensation, especially because the lawsuit was filed just before the rapper’s huge Super Bowl halftime performance.