Kim Kardashian wishes brother on Instagram after Kanye West banned for 24 hours

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian extended love and sweet wishes to her brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday on Instagram, her first post on the photo-video sharing platform after her former husband Kanye West was blocked from posting for 24 hours.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a throwback photo with the brother, and said, “I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can’t even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!."

Earlier on Thursday, Instagram said it had blocked rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network´s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old megastar has been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kardashian.

West, who is now officially divorced, has publicly called on Kardashian to reconcile their relationship.

Kardashian has meanwhile urged him to keep their family matters private, but her efforts have been to no avail, with the singer speaking publicly about the custody of their children, for example.

An Instagram spokesperson said that West was prevented from posting, commenting and sending DMs on the social network for 24 hours.

It also deleted content -- without saying specifically what -- from his account for violating rules on hate speech, bullying and harassment.