Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Colour of Queen Elizabeth's outfit changes every hour on watch dial

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in 2022 in the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

The celebration plans were formally unveiled in full by Buckingham Palace on 10 January 2022.



As part of the celebrations, Swatch is launching a special watch to pay tribute to the British monarch.

The colour of the Queen’s outfit changes every hour on the watch dial.





