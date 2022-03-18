Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Colour of Queen Elizabeth's outfit changes every hour on watch dial

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in 2022 in the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
The celebration plans were formally unveiled in full by Buckingham Palace on 10 January 2022.
As part of the celebrations, Swatch is launching a special watch to pay tribute to the British monarch.
The colour of the Queen’s outfit changes every hour on the watch dial.
Anne Hathaway discloses how she prepped for her character in 'WeCrashed'
Bradley Cooper's reaction on Will Smith calling him ‘beautiful’ leaves fans in awe
Wendy Williams spilled on her reported health status, financial dispute and the end of 'The Wendy Williams Show'
Following the recording day, Stephanie Beatriz's cute little Rosaline was born
Queen Elizabeth and the royal family’s fortunes haven’t always remained stable
Experts speak of Prince Harry’s ‘tactfulness’ amid fears over the contents of his memoir