Prince Harry’s comments about Queen in memoir will surprise fans, claims Meghan's pal

Meghan Markle's friend has hinted that Prince Harry’s comments about her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his upcoming memoir will surprise royal fans.



Royal author Omid Scoobie, who co-wrote Finding Freedom, has lifted the lid about what’ll be written inside Prince Harry's upcoming book.

Scoobie claimed Harry "really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book".

The author made the comments while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, saying: “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.

"He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.



"I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story."

He added: "Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex."

To a question, Scoobie responded that those expecting Oprah-style bombshell moments could be in for a bit of a surprise.



"I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen," he said.

However, the biographer added: "That said, it’s still going to be fascinating."

The royal expert's comments come after friends of Prince Harry warned his book will lay bare his true feelings towards the Duchess of Cornwall.

It’s being speculated that Harry's thoughts on his stepmother Camilla are likely to "shake the monarchy to its core".