Kim Kardashian celebrates romance with Pete Davidson: 'I went for it'

Kim Kardashian appeared on cloud nine as she dished on not letting go happiness amidst whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old socialite talked about her love life while revealing that she's happy to have just gone 'for it.’

"It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” she told the famed TV show host.

"I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, (expletive) — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness,” the SKIMS founder added.

"I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added while leaving fans jaw-dropped with her revelation that the Saturday night Live star tattooed her name on his chest.

Kardashian also talked about trying to not be 'desperate' about sharing loved-up photos with Davidson on social media.



“I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse',” she added.