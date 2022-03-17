BTS smashes breaks records with historic Permission to Dance on Stage screenings

BTS smashes has officially managed to break all records with the release of their massive Permission to Dance on Stage screenings.

The three-night even aired Sunday, March 13th and was an in-person and live-streamed event that included over 45,000 people.

It was available worldwide in local cinemas and theatres within 75 countries with a streaming count of over 1.4 million sell-outs within the entire globe.

Nearly 2.46 million people watched the event and the boys made it extra special with their setlist which included fan-favourite songs like Black Swan, DOPE, ON, DNA, FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Dynamite, IDOL and of course Butter.

Each day contained a mixed setlist and some other tracks sprinkled in included Spring Day and also We are Bulletproof: the Eternal.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the 12th March screening in North America alone produced revenue equal to $6.9 million.

The global number on the other hand is nearly $32.6 million, despite its steep price tag.