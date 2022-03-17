Kanye West's threats to Kim Kardashian are ‘artistic’, says Julia Fox

File Footage





Kanye West’s former muse Julia Fox believes that the Donda rapper’s threats towards estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson are ‘artistic expression’ and that he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Talking to a TMZ reporter, Julia insisted that Pete and Kim need not be worried for their safety, saying, “Kanye’s harmless.”

“I know it’s aggressive but, if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly,” she added, going as far as to label Kanye’s outbursts as ‘artistic, creative expression’.

Kanye dated Julia for about a month earlier this year with their short-lived romance making many headlines before they split in February.

Meanwhile, Kanye has continued to lash out at Pete since the Saturday Night Live star started dating Kim. His anger took a new turn after he portrayed himself kidnapping and burying a claymation version of the comedian for his latest music video.

Kanye, on Wednesday, March 16, also claimed that Pete will get Kim hooked onto drugs in an Instagram post, hours before he was suspended from the app.