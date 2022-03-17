Kim Kardashian is a happy girlfriend talking about Pete Davidson 'Kim' tattoo

Kim Kardashian is blushing over little tributes paid by Pete Davidson!

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder gushed over finding happiness amid new relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

Talking about her latest Instagram photos with Davidson, Kim admits she does not want to overwhelm fans with her love for the star.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh, my God, we’re so cute,' but then I’m like, 'Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,'" Kim said.

She added that it "feels good" to be in love again.

Kim then joked, "I haven't dated since before Instagram existed."

"I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," added Kim.

"I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f***k it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness."

"I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever," she said.

Talking about Davidson's viral photo, that featured a 'Kim' tattoo on his chest, the mother-of-four shared: "Yeah he has a few tattoos, few cutes ones but the Kim one is a branding. Because he wanted to do something different. The first tattoo he got, I said I was like oh so cute, thank you. Oh my God," she said.

Kim went on to add that the SNL star now has two tattoos and a branding dedicated to her. The reality TV star added that Davidson wants her name like a 'scar' on his body.

"My favourite one says my girl is a lawyer," gushed Kim.