Sydney Sweeney confirms her role with Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

American actress Sydney Sweeney has officially joined Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming superhero film Madame Web’s cast alongside Dakota Johnson, reported Deadline.

The HBO’s Euphoria’s breakout star Sweeny will be seen opposite Johnson, who will be playing a titular role in Sony’s first female-centric Marvel superhero film.

Confirming the big news, the White Lotus actress shared a link to Deadline’s story on her social media handle. The media outlet reported that Sweeney has joined the cast of Madame Web, which already has the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, playing a titular role.

The upcoming Sony Pictures superhero installment – a Spider Man spinoff - will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support, as per Deadline reported.

Reports are making rounds that. S.J. Clarkson has been taken on board to direct Madame Web. While Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the screenplay, no further details have been shared yet.