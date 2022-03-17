Scarlett Johansson admits she wouldn’t have dated hubby Colin Jost as a teen

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have set adorable relationship goals for their millions of fans.

However, the Black Widow starlet has recently left fans in shock after admitting that she wouldn’t have dated the Saturday Night Live star back in high school.



On Wednesday, the Marriage Story actress, 37, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared her thoughts on dating Jost as a teenager.

During their conversation, Barrymore, 47, asked Johansson to share her thoughts on Jost’s high school style after showing her a picture of the comedian from his yearbook.

"Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?" Johansson quipped with her He's Just Not That Into You costar.

The host asked her if she would have liked Jost back in high school, Johansson quickly replied saying, "I don't think so."

"Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't," she added. "There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this.' "

Johansson and Jost got married in 2020 after dating for three years. The couple welcomed their first child baby boy Cosmo, in August, 2021.

Johansson is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria.