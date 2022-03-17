Former president Pervez Musharraf meets Indian actor Sanjay Dutt?

Indian icon Sanjay Dutt with former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf.

DUBAI: Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf has reportedly met Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt, it emerged Thursday.

The picture of the two went viral on social media with many suggesting the meeting took place at a gym in the Gulf state but it could not be verified independently.

However, a senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo giving some credence to the debate.

In the picture, the former president, who lives in Dubai, is seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is pointing towards something.

The picture has not been posted from the official accounts of Pervez Musharraf and the Bollywood actor and no statement has been issued in this regard by any of them.