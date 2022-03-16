Prince Harry comes under fire for not 'advancing the cause of justice for black people in America

Prince Harry should not have been given an award because he has 'never really apologised' for his comments, according to a Bishop.

Bishop, who is also an author, asked: "What he has done to advance the cause of justice for black people in America?"

Bishop Swan, an author and civil rights activist who is president of an NAACP chapter in Springfield, Massachusetts, wrote in a statement on social media: "When was Prince Harry on the frontlines against police brutality and the extrajudicial murder of black people?

"When has he challenged America’s disparate response to black people addicted to crack versus white people addicted to opioids?"

"When was Prince Harry on the frontlines fighting against mass incarceration of black people and disparate sentencing laws?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been facing backlash since they received award last month.