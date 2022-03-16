‘Doctor Strange 2’: Halle Berry sparks rumours of Storm with new hairdo

Halle Berry rocked a new look that has sparked rumours of her return as the Marvel superhero, Storm.



Previously, the actor played Storm in four X-Men films - X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.



However, the Bruised actor has ignited speculations of her cameo in Doctor Strange 2 after she tweeted her new look on Tuesday which is quite similar to her style from when she played Storm in X-Men.

She captioned the post, "This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! this is for YOU!"

One fan replied to Halle's tweet, writing, "Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!"

Another fan quote-tweeted Halle's post and wrote, "Tell us you’re being in the next MCU movie without telling us you’re being in the next MCU movie #storm."

With each passing week, there is a new rumour or fan theory about a character or fan-favourite actor doing a cameo in Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Earlier, Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing Harry Potter made headlines on playing Wolverine in the film which the actor later denied.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. At the moment at least one of Halle's X-Men co-stars is confirmed to star in it.

However, Patrick Stewart is returning to play Professor X. There have been rumours claiming Tom Cruise plays Iron Man and Ryan Reynolds is returning as Deadpool in the film but all of them are unconfirmed.

The Sam Raimi directorial will release in theatres on May 6, 2022.