‘Unspoken royal code’ made Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel Firm was ‘out to get them’

Experts have finally voiced the real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt convinced the “entire institution” was against them because of some “unspoken code.”
These claims have been made in an updated version of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, by royal author and biographer, Andrew Morton.
"The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them,"
The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry."
These same fears were said to have been confirmed after Queen Elizabeth cancelled a meeting with Prince Harry, within which he wanted to discuss his royal future.
According to the expert, "This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January."
"At the last minute, the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics, his family concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic."
