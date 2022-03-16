Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha taken off Twitter for ‘evading ban’

File Footage





Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, who has long been called her biggest critic, was suspended from Twitter for the second time earlier this week, and if reports are to be believed, the latest ban comes after she tried to evade the previous one.

According to The Daily Mail, Samantha, 57, was first banned from the micro-blogging app back in 2019. She then returned with the username @TheMarkleSammy, which has now been suspended.

The reason behind the latest ban was shared by Twitter in a statement which confirmed that Samantha was suspended ‘due to ban evasion’.

Previously, it was believed that Samantha was removed from the app after continuously attacking her half-sister, Meghan, on the app, with Buzzfeed reporting that she repeatedly used her account to launch personal attacks on the Duchess of Sussex.

Commenting on her account’s activity, Samantha’s lawyer Douglas Kahle vehemently denied Buzzfeed’s allegations, claiming that her account was ‘hacked’ and screenshot’s ‘photo-shopped’.