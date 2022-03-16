Kate Middleton marks baby joy with sister Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton are set to enjoy an exciting week

According to Hello magazine, the Cambridge, Middleton, and Matthews household were said to be gearing up to celebrate Pippa and husband James Matthews’ daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, on her first birthday.

Kate and Pippa are famously close, despite Pippa keeping an extremely low profile otherwise.

Grace’s birth was confirmed last year, with a source close to the families telling Hello that Pippa had given birth to a baby weighing 6lbs 7oz at 4:22am on March 15, 2021.

“Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival,” the source had said.

The baby girl’s name pays tribute to her grandparents and aunt Kate; Jane is Pippa’s mother-in-law’s name, while Elizabeth is Pippa’s mother and sister’s middle name.

Pippa and James also share a three-year-old son Arthur, born on October 15, 2018.