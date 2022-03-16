Madonna is all love for son's artwork, shares it with fans

Madonna is all love for son as she shares his artwork with fans

Madonna revealed her passion for art in her latest social media post as she shared her son Rocco Ritchie's artwork , gushing with pride for him.

Taking to Instagram, the I Don't Search, I Find singer dropped a video along with some of Rocco’s standalone work.

The 63-year-old captioned the post, “Anyone who knows me knows my passion for ART.”

“So you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you!! He goes by the name—RHED! Swipe past video to see some goodies!!” Madonna added.

In the video, Rocco, who Madonna shares with ex husband Guy Ritchie, could be seen driving and painting various artworks.

The next picture features Madonna as she poses in front of one of his portraits.

