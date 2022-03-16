Rihanna says makeup helps her feel like a ‘real person’ during pregnancy

Rihanna revealed she is in her third trimester as she talked about her the challenges she faces during her pregnancy.
In a conversation with Elle magazine, the Umbrella hit-maker was asked whether the secret behind her glow was from Fenty Beauty or her pregnancy to which she responded, “They go hand in hand.”
“There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?" the 34-year-old singer said.
She then added: "Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,
She went on about her the pregnancy blues, adding, “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup.”
Rihanna, whose pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky, continued, “But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.”
