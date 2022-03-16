 
close
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Rihanna says makeup helps her feel like a ‘real person’ during pregnancy

Rihanna reveals her pregnancy struggles, says she lives having challenges

By Web Desk
March 16, 2022

File Footage

Rihanna revealed  she is in her third trimester as she talked  about her the challenges she faces during her pregnancy.

In a conversation with Elle magazine, the Umbrella hit-maker was asked whether the secret behind her glow was from Fenty Beauty or her pregnancy to which she responded, “They go hand in hand.”

“There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?" the 34-year-old singer said.

She then added: "Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,

She went on about her the pregnancy blues, adding, “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup.”

Rihanna, whose pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky, continued, “But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.”