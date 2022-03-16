Queen Elizabeth's ‘frail’ health won’t keep her from serving a ‘lifetime vow’

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth’s deteriorating health failed to dampen her resolve as the British monarch renewed her lifetime pledge of serving her nation on Monday, March 14, reported Express UK.

The 95-year-old monarch missed the Commonwealth Day annual service for the first time in a decade, however, made sure that her message was conveyed to the 54 commonwealth states.

In her special message, the Queen stated: “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to service.”

It was a clear reinforcement of the pledge she made for the first time seven decades ago when she ascended the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

Her message further said: “Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.”

“That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. Throughout my life I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant.”

In her absence from the Commonwealth Day service, Queen Elizabeth was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, who was accompanied at the event by wife Camilla, son Prince William, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.