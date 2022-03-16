Rihanna leaves fans spellbound with her glam look in vibrant mini skirt

Rihanna sent fans wild with her stunning look as she stepped out in sparkly mini skirt in Santa Monica on Tuesday.



The singer and business mogul, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky left onlookers in awe as she appeared to have dinner in one of her favorite restaurants, Giorgio Baldi.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be hid her growing baby bump with a powder blue hoodie that she topped with a shearling coat in the same shade.

She flaunted her legs in a mini skirt and punctuated her bright look with a pair of soft purple heels that had glitzy stone straps, leaving fans mesmerised with her glam look.

However, she completed her look with a large purple velvet purse with embroidery. Meanwhile, her sweatshirt had an airbrushed design of a sunset, a silhouette of a cityscape, and a bridge.

A$AP Rocky's sweetheart Rihanna, 33, added dangling chandelier-style earrings to her ensemble and wore her dark hair arranged in a high fountain ponytail that flowed down the back of her head.

The Love on the Brain was looking amazing and proved once a diva, always a diva.