NSA urges world to reject India's 'simplistic explanation' on missile attack

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf.

India’s “simplistic explanation without evidence” regarding the missile fired in Pakistan is “insufficient and should be unacceptable to the world,” Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said.



In a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter handle, Yusuf wrote: “We remind India and the world that this was a highly sophisticated supersonic missile which could have caused loss of life in Pakistan and resulted in escalation between two nuclear-armed countries.”

On March 9, an Indian projectile entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, causing some damage to the surrounding areas.



After Pakistan highlighted the incident, India issued a statement on March 11 saying that it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

However, the Pakistani authorities demanded a joint probe and termed the clarification from India as “insufficient.”

The adviser urged everyone [the international community] to see for themselves “who is the responsible state.”

“We all know that such incidents can easily escalate — history is full of such instances,” he recalled, highlighting that it is Pakistan that has once again acted responsibly to avoid any escalation.

He further mentioned that this is exactly how Pakistan acted in 2019 when “we shot down intruding Indian fighter planes after India tried to bomb us and even voluntarily returned their downed pilot to avoid escalation.”

Yusuf said that India’s continued demonstration of lack of adequate safety and security protocols of their high-end weapons systems raises serious questions that remain unanswered by India.

Terming their “indifferent and dismissive” approach after the incident “worrisome,” he said that only a transparent joint probe can address the many unanswered questions about this “so-called” mistake.