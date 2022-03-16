Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal poses in a new romantic selfie: See pics

Katrina Kaif is ‘sleepy’ in the new romantic selfie with beau Vicky Kaushal!

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped some pictures in her stories as she rested her head on her hubby’s shoulder.

The 38-year-old captioned it with a “Sorry I am sleepy” sticker on the first picture and a heart on the other image as the couple smiled for the camera.

Vicky looked dashing in a plain white shirt and black shades whereas Katrina stuns with minimal make up and stylish pink sunglasses.





Katrina tied the knot with Sardar Udham actor in December last year in a intimate wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in her upcoming projects Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky is all set to appear in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.