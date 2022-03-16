 
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo reacts to Ms Marvel trailer

Markl Ruffalo took to Twitter to share his thoughts

By Web Desk
March 16, 2022
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in Avengers series, took to Twitter to welcome the new superhero.

The first trailer for the new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, premiered today and introduced viewers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress, Iman Vellani.

"Marvel breaks new ground!Love, Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!," he wrote while sharing the trailer.