Sandra Bullock dishes on her ‘no sequel' rule: Read on

Sandra Bullock has recently confessed that she might compromise on her ‘no sequel’ rule for The Lost City 2.

Bullock who has been in films such as Miss Congeniality, Gravity, The Proposal, and Netflix's blockbuster Bird Box, will next appear in The Lost City, a crazy action-comedy.

Apart from Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Raymond Lee, and Patti Harrison feature in the movie.

The film's debut teaser teases lots of laughter and action, with Radcliffe portraying a villain and Tatum playing a clumsy cover model.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, Bullock admitted that, despite the fact that the film has yet to be released, she could consider violating her rule of not producing sequels to create The Lost City 2.

She went on to say that she has more experience and control over her own projects, she feels more comfortable battling for what she wants in her films.



Sandra said as per Screenrant, “I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen — and I don’t care who comes away from the meeting angry."

Interestingly, Bullock made her ‘no sequel rule public approximately 10 years ago, after the success of her collaboration with Melissa McCarthy in The Heat.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if The Lost City will be a success, but Bullock's statements regarding a possible sequel suggest that she is quite enthusiastic about the movie.

The Lost City will be released in cinemas on March 25th, later this month.