Sunny Leone on protecting kids from media reports: 'Communication is key'

Sunny Leone opens up about protecting her kids from negative reports on media

Sunny Leone recently shared that she believes in honest communication with her kids as it can clear a lot of misunderstandings.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the model was asked how she plans to protect her children from certain media reports that might hurt them, to which she responded, "I think that communication is probably the best thing.”

“I have to hope and pray that if something like that does get mentioned about myself or even Daniel – which I'm sure that will, I would be cuckoo crazy if I didn't think that it wouldn't happen – but I think that communication is going to be the best tool,” Sunny went on saying.

She further said that every problem needs a unique solution, adding that her kids’ happiness is of utmost importance to her right now.

"Every situation, every scenario is different. How we handle it, we'll have to figure that out as it comes," she said.

“Most of the things that I do with the children is communicate a lot. I talk to my children a lot and I drill them with so much information, and try and get them to understand. And honesty I think is the best policy, because you can't lie to your children. They're going to find out the truth,” Sunny Leone concluded.