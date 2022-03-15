Khloé Kardashian talks trust with Tristan Thompson in 'The Kardashians' trailer

The Kardashians’ latest trailer unveiled Khloé Kardashian getting real about trust as she talks with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The new clip was unveiled on Monday in which the 37-year-old socialite can be seen playing chess with the NBA player before his cheating and paternity scandal surfaced.

As the former couple marks their gleeful moments with their three-year-old daughter True Thompson, Kardashian’s voice can be heard saying, “Tristan and I are complicated.”

The trailer then shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star telling her former partner, “Trust takes time.”

Fans were also given a glimpse of the reality TV star’s emotional conversation with her sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie.

“Why do we always make excuses for the people that traumatize us?” she can be seen asking.

Meanwhile, in another scene Kardashian is shown talking to Kris Jenner and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. “Never go against the family," she said.

The show is slated to unveil on Hulu on April 14.