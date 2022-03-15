Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama appears unbothered by social media trolling

Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama appeared to be unbothered by online trolls, attacking her 'too mature' display as she the star kid keeps on posting her 'overdone' pictures.

Taking to Instagram Story, the teenager dropped a video of her with a song I don't give a (expletive) playing in the background.

The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter recorded a brief video of her in the mirror as she pouted at the camera.

Dressed-up in an oversized tee, the star kid looked gorgeous in tight-braided hairstyle. “I don't know how you want me to move. I don't do what you want me to do,” the song serenaded.

This video came after Alabama was slammed for her alluring posts on social media as netizens called out her overdoing it.

"There are so many different ways people cope with negativity," she wrote on the Facebook-owned platform last month.

“I personally just try and distance myself and just focus on myself, never let people get power over your energy,” she added.



